Verna Wilkins

Verna Wilkins was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 2021.

Verna Wilkins is founder of Tamarind Books, which she ran for 23 years. She is the author of 30 Picture Books and eight biographies aimed at young people. Tamarind Books have won many awards, including the Decibel Cultural Diversity Award 2008. They have also featured on BBC TV children’s programmes and were also included in the National Curriculum SATs lists. Verna is also an internationally acclaimed speaker, facilitating conferences in the UK, Europe, the Caribbean, and Africa. A moment that will remain forever in her mind is when a young Black girl said to her: ‘I always wanted to be an author, but I didn’t think I could be one until I met you today!’